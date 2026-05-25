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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatra Online slumps after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Yatra Online slumps after Q4 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Yatra Online declined 2.41% to Rs 99 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 46.09% to Rs 8.20 crore on 13.66% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 189.01 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 57.63% YoY to Rs 5.66 crore in Q4 March 2026. EBITDA stood at Rs 12.6 crore, down 45.5% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 11.15% in Q4 FY26.

The company said that geopolitical tensions and the war-related environment disrupted business operations during the quarter. Despite this, gross bookings grew 8.3% YoY, total transactions increased 15.2% YoY and air passengers grew 9.6% YoY, roughly 2x industry growth, reflecting further market share expansion.

 

However, the war-related disruption significantly affected the companys MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences & exhibitions) business, particularly international corporate group travel. Several Q4 bookings were either cancelled or deferred into FY27.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit improved to Rs 46.81 crore, a YoY growth of 28.1%. The PAT growth for the year was adversely impacted by the introduction of the new wage code in Q3, excluding the effect of which the PAT for the year would have been Rs 50.6 crore, a YoY growth of 38.5%. Revenue from operations climbed 27.17% to Rs 1,006.51 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 791.44 crore in FY25.

Siddhartha Gupta, chief executive officer, stated: Yatra delivered a strong FY26, with execution remaining strong despite a volatile macro and geopolitical backdrop. Performance was broadly in line with revised guidance, supported by 24.5% RLSC growth and 37.5% Adjusted EBITDA growth, reflecting operating leverage and disciplined cost control.

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Across businesses, Yatra strengthened its competitive position. The Air segment delivered healthy TTV growth while maintaining margin discipline, with passenger growth outpacing industry levels throughout the quarter and the full year. The Hotels & Packages business also gained momentum, led by strong growth in standalone hotels and margin expansion driven by a better mix and improved monetization.

Q4 was affected by geopolitical disruptions and war-related uncertainty, which weighed on international travel demand, particularly in MICE. Some corporate bookings were deferred or cancelled, though management expects a meaningful portion of this demand to return as conditions normalize. Despite these temporary headwinds, Yatra continued to post healthy growth in gross bookings and transactions, supported by market share gains, improving take rates, and a strong corporate pipeline.

Backed by structural growth in Indias travel and corporate mobility markets and Yatras continued investment in Al technology, customer acquisition, hotel supply, and its B2E platform. Management remains confident of its medium-term growth CAGR of 20% RLSC growth and 30% Adj EBITDA growth.

Yatra Online is Indias corporate travel services provider and one of India's consumer travel companies. Through the website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, Corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services, which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing and ancilliary services catering to the travel needs.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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