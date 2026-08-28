Yen climbs ahead of Warsh's Jackson hole speech

The Japanese Yen strengthened against the US Dollar, with the pair easing to around 159.54 in early Asian trading on Friday, as firmer-than-expected Tokyo inflation reinforced expectations of a Bank of Japan rate hike as early as its September 1718 policy meeting. This, in turn, provides some support to the JPY and acts as a headwind for the pair. Tokyo headline CPI rose to 1.9% YoY in August from 1.8% in July, while core CPI accelerated to 1.8%, above the 1.7% market forecast, and inflation excluding food and energy climbed to 2.0%, highlighting persistent price pressures. The stronger inflation readings have provided fresh support to the Yen and weighed on USD/JPY, while investors now await Fed Chair Kevin Warshs Jackson Hole speech for clues on the US interest-rate outlook, with any hawkish remarks potentially limiting the Dollars losses and the Yens advance.

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