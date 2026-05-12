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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen extends losses near 158 amid rising geopolitical risks

Yen extends losses near 158 amid rising geopolitical risks

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The Japanese yen weakened to around 157.75 per dollar on Tuesday, extending losses for a second straight session as the US dollar gained strength amid renewed geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns. Safe-haven demand for the greenback increased after President Donald Trump raised doubts over the US-Iran ceasefire, pushing the dollar index back above 98. Meanwhile, Japan and the US reaffirmed currency policy coordination following talks between Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, while the Bank of Japan signaled that another interest rate hike could be considered in the coming meeting as rising oil prices continue to fuel inflation pressures.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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