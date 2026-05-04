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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen holds near 157 as intervention risks persist

Yen holds near 157 as intervention risks persist

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
The Japanese yen hovered near the 157 per dollar level as traders remained cautious following last weeks suspected intervention by Japanese authorities after the currency weakened past 160, with markets continuing to watch closely for any further official action; despite a modest rebound, much of the yens recent strength stems from that intervention rather than underlying momentum, while the policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserveboth holding rates steadymaintains a wide yield gap that supports the dollar and limits upside for the yen, as broader sentiment is further influenced by geopolitical developments involving the United States and Iran, adding another layer of uncertainty to already sensitive currency markets.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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