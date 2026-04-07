Yen nears 160 as dollar strength and oil surge intensify pressure

The Japanese yen weakened toward 160 per dollar, approaching levels that previously triggered intervention, as a resurgent dollar and elevated oil prices amplified downside pressure. Geopolitical tensions and rising energy costs have strengthened the dollar, while Japans softer inflationnow below the Bank of Japans targetand uneven consumption data highlight a persistent policy divergence with the Federal Reserve. Although markets are factoring in a possible Bank of Japan rate hike, the yen remains under strain, with traders closely watching for policy signals or potential intervention.