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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen rallies over 1% amid weak dollar and lower crude

Yen rallies over 1% amid weak dollar and lower crude

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
The Japanese yen surged over 1% to move past 157 per dollar on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as easing Middle East tensions weighed on the US dollar and oil prices. Washingtons reaffirmation of a ceasefire and halt to offensive actions against Iran helped calm markets, reducing energy-driven inflation risks for Japan. As a major oil importer, lower crude prices provided strong support to the yen. Meanwhile, recent US data, including ISM services PMI and JOLTS, signaled softer economic momentum and failed to back a hawkish Fed outlook, limiting dollar strength. Attention now turns to the ADP Employment Change report and Fridays nonfarm payrolls data. These releases are likely to guide the next move in the yen-dollar pair.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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