Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareRBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slides past 159 as US-Japan intervention effect diminishes

Yen slides past 159 as US-Japan intervention effect diminishes

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 10:33 AM IST
The yen came under renewed selling pressure today, slipping beyond 159 per dollar and giving back a substantial portion of its recent intervention-led recovery. The currency had gained support after the US and Japan undertook coordinated yen purchases around the turn of the month their first joint intervention of this nature since 1998 helping pull the yen away from a near four-decade trough. However, persistent yield differentials, growing fiscal strains and costly energy imports continue to undermine the currencys resilience. The Bank of Japan has also pointed to intensifying inflationary pressures, while a board member indicated that monetary tightening could proceed at a faster pace. Despite these increasingly hawkish signals, the yen remains vulnerable, keeping traders watchful for renewed official action should depreciation accelerate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota rises after tractor price hike announcement

Escorts Kubota rises after tractor price hike announcement

IRB Infra reports 26% YoY rise in July toll revenue

IRB Infra reports 26% YoY rise in July toll revenue

Krystal Integrated Services consortium bags Rs 740 cr contract from Govt. of Maharashtra

Krystal Integrated Services consortium bags Rs 740 cr contract from Govt. of Maharashtra

KEC International slips after weak Q1 performance

KEC International slips after weak Q1 performance

Ind-Swift Laboratories surges after Q1 PAT zooms 183% YoY

Ind-Swift Laboratories surges after Q1 PAT zooms 183% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 10:33 AM IST