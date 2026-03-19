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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slides toward 160 as BoJ holds and dollar strengthens

Yen slides toward 160 as BoJ holds and dollar strengthens

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
The Japanese yen weakened toward the 160 per dollar level, hovering near lows last seen during prior intervention, after the Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged despite internal calls for a hike. A stronger dollar above the 100 mark, backed by the Federal Reserves cautious stance on rate cuts, continued to pressure the currency and highlight policy divergence. Rising oil prices amid ongoing Middle East tensions added to inflation concerns, further weighing on the yen. Markets now await high-level talks between Japan and the US, which could shape the near-term economic and geopolitical outlook.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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