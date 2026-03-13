Friday, March 13, 2026 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen slides toward 160 as energy costs threaten economy

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The Japanese yen hovered around 159.4 per dollar on Friday, staying close to its weakest levels since mid-2024 and keeping markets alert for potential government action. The currencys latest drop is being driven less by carry trades and more by robust demand for the dollar alongside mounting worries that soaring oil prices could strain Japans energy-dependent economy. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama signaled that officials remain prepared to respond to excessive currency moves, while Kazuo Ueda cautioned that a softer yen may intensify imported inflation pressures. With the conflict involving Iran and the United States showing little progress toward easing, investors continue to favor the dollar, leaving the yen vulnerable to further weakness.

NSE SME Srinibas Pradhan Constructions begins its Dalal Street journey with a steady debut

Balaji Amines plunges on raw material supply chain disruption amid West Asia conflict

Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Aurionpro bags largest data centre order from hyperscale operator

Greaves Cotton board approves change in CFO

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

