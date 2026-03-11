Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slips past 158 as dollar firms on Middle East uncertainty

Yen slips past 158 as dollar firms on Middle East uncertainty

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
The Japanese yen depreciated past 158 per dollar on Wednesday, remaining under pressure as the US dollar strengthened amid heightened uncertainty over the Middle East conflict. Markets leaned toward the dollar as geopolitical tensions sustained safe-haven demand. While US President Donald Trump suggested the Iran conflict could end soon, Irans Revolutionary Guards warned the blockade would continue until attacks cease. Meanwhile, oil prices declined after the International Energy Agency reportedly proposed the largest release of strategic oil reserves in history to stabilize markets. For energy-import-dependent Japan, persistently high oil prices could worsen the trade balance, fuel inflation, and complicate policy normalization efforts by the Bank of Japan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 24,150 mark; auto shares decline

Nifty trades below 24,150 mark; auto shares decline

Infosys partners with Incora to deploy AI across global supply chain operations

Infosys partners with Incora to deploy AI across global supply chain operations

Tips Music CEO Hari Nair resigns

Tips Music CEO Hari Nair resigns

Nazara Technologies rises after Morgan Stanley acquires 0.78% stake

Nazara Technologies rises after Morgan Stanley acquires 0.78% stake

Sedemac Mechatronics makes a solid debut

Sedemac Mechatronics makes a solid debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS-Iran War UpdatesIMD Weather UpdatePaint StocksGold and Silver Rate todayLPG Shortage NewsSedemac Mechatronics IPO ListingHG Infra Share PriceLPG Crisis