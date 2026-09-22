Yen slips toward 158 as rate divergence persists

The yen remained under pressure on Tuesday, trading near 157.48 per dollar as a resilient US currency and widening interest-rate differentials weighed on the Japanese unit. Trading was subdued by a holiday in Japan, while investors remained alert to potential intervention risks amid thin liquidity. Hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations of further US rate hikes, supporting the dollar and keeping the yen under strain. The currency had already weakened sharply last week after the BOJ raised rates as expected, with two policymakers dissenting. Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central banks readiness to adjust monetary accommodation as economic conditions evolve, although supportive financial conditions are expected to remain in place.

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