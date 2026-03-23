Monday, March 23, 2026 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slips toward critical 160 level amid Middle East tensions

Yen slips toward critical 160 level amid Middle East tensions

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
The Japanese yen slid toward 159.4 per dollar on Monday, flirting with the critical 160 threshold that could spark market intervention, as top currency official Atsushi Mimura reaffirmed the governments readiness to act. The Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged but hinted at a hawkish tilt to temper inflationary pressures from soaring oil prices, with Governor Kazuo Ueda leaving the door open for a rate hike if the Iran-driven economic slowdown proves transient. The dollar index hovered near 99.5, buoyed by safe-haven flows amid intensifying Middle East tensions, as the US-Israel conflict with Iran entered its fourth week, keeping global markets on edge.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

IFGL Refractories rises after resuming Kandla operations amid easing LPG supply disruption

IFGL Refractories rises after resuming Kandla operations amid easing LPG supply disruption

India's forex reserves fall $7.05 billion to $709.76 billion

India's forex reserves fall $7.05 billion to $709.76 billion

Market witness sharp sell-off; metal shares tumble

Market witness sharp sell-off; metal shares tumble

Innovision lists at discount; trades below issue price

Innovision lists at discount; trades below issue price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayJP Power Share PriceHDFC Market Cap FallStock Market CrashRedmi 15A LaunchMarket in Panic ModePersonal Finance