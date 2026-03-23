Yen slips toward critical 160 level amid Middle East tensions

The Japanese yen slid toward 159.4 per dollar on Monday, flirting with the critical 160 threshold that could spark market intervention, as top currency official Atsushi Mimura reaffirmed the governments readiness to act. The Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged but hinted at a hawkish tilt to temper inflationary pressures from soaring oil prices, with Governor Kazuo Ueda leaving the door open for a rate hike if the Iran-driven economic slowdown proves transient. The dollar index hovered near 99.5, buoyed by safe-haven flows amid intensifying Middle East tensions, as the US-Israel conflict with Iran entered its fourth week, keeping global markets on edge.

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