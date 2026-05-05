Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen under pressure above 157 as rate gap and oil spike weigh

Yen under pressure above 157 as rate gap and oil spike weigh

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
The Japanese yen slipped past 157 per dollar, reversing recent gains as the dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, with rising risks around the Strait of Hormuz pushing oil prices higher and reinforcing inflation concerns that could keep the Federal Reserve on a tighter policy path; despite last weeks suspected intervention by Japans authoritiestriggered when USD/JPY neared 160the move has done little to alter the yens broader weakness, as a wide rate gap with the Bank of Japan continues to favor the dollar, while higher energy costs further strain Japans import-heavy economy, and thin liquidity during Golden Week holidays amplifies currency swings, keeping the yen vulnerable to both external shocks and policy divergence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIFL Capital clocks PAT of Rs 115 crore in Q4

IIFL Capital clocks PAT of Rs 115 crore in Q4

Jindal Stainless slides after Q4 PAT slumps 4% YoY to Rs 891 cr

Jindal Stainless slides after Q4 PAT slumps 4% YoY to Rs 891 cr

CAMS gains as Q4 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 126 cr

CAMS gains as Q4 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 126 cr

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; realty shares tumble

Nifty trades below 24,000 level; realty shares tumble

Aarti Inds Q4 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 137 cr

Aarti Inds Q4 PAT rises 3% QoQ to Rs 137 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWest Bengal Election Winner ListStocks to Buy TodayTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListVedanta Demerger ExplainedGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance