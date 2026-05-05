Yen under pressure above 157 as rate gap and oil spike weigh

The Japanese yen slipped past 157 per dollar, reversing recent gains as the dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, with rising risks around the Strait of Hormuz pushing oil prices higher and reinforcing inflation concerns that could keep the Federal Reserve on a tighter policy path; despite last weeks suspected intervention by Japans authoritiestriggered when USD/JPY neared 160the move has done little to alter the yens broader weakness, as a wide rate gap with the Bank of Japan continues to favor the dollar, while higher energy costs further strain Japans import-heavy economy, and thin liquidity during Golden Week holidays amplifies currency swings, keeping the yen vulnerable to both external shocks and policy divergence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News