Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens near 159 amid global tensions and rate uncertainty

Yen weakens near 159 amid global tensions and rate uncertainty

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
The Japanese yen fell toward 159.3 per dollar, as verbal intervention from Satsuki Katayama failed to halt its decline, despite assurances that authorities are ready to act. The US Dollar Index held steady below 100, with easing oil prices after smooth transit through the Strait of Hormuz calming inflation concerns. Meanwhile, Kazuo Ueda signaled gradual progress toward the inflation target, though the Bank of Japan is expected to keep rates unchanged amid geopolitical uncertainty. Investors now await clearer policy signals, with markets sensitive to any escalation in the Middle East and shifts in energy prices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IT stocks extend slide; Nifty IT down nearly 5% in six sessions

IT stocks extend slide; Nifty IT down nearly 5% in six sessions

Sun Pharma announces FDA acceptance of sBLA for ILUMYA for psoriatic arthritis

Sun Pharma announces FDA acceptance of sBLA for ILUMYA for psoriatic arthritis

Sugar stocks gain after govt clears additional export quota

Sugar stocks gain after govt clears additional export quota

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Volumes soar at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Redington drops as geopolitical tensions disrupt Gulf business operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayNifty 50 IndexGold and Silver Rate TodayForce Motors Share PriceFuel Crisis in IndiaApple Ipad Air M4 LaunchPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance