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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank announces change in MD and CEO

Yes Bank announces change in MD and CEO

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

With effect from 06 April 2026

Yes Bank announced that Prashant Kumar (DIN: 07562475) , has demitted the office as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Bank on 05 April 2026 on completion of his tenure and accordingly he ceased to be MD & CEO and Director of the Bank.

Further, Vinay Muralidhar Tonse (DIN: 06695367) has taken charge as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank with effect from today i.e. 06 April 2026 on such terms and conditions including remuneration, as approved by Reserve Bank of India and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank.

 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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