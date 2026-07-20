Yes Bank clocks nearly 34% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Yes Bank has reported 33.7% rise in net profit to Rs 1,071 crore on a 11.2% increase in total net income to Rs 4,584 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 17.5% on YoY basis to Rs 2,786 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 2,371 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.7% as on 30 June 2026, up 20 basis points YoY.

Operating profit for Q1 FY27 jumped 25.5% to Rs 1,704 crore from Rs 1,358 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions increased by 38.9% YoY to Rs 394 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 81.7% as on 30 June 2026.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,309 crore, up by 21.9% from Rs 1,074 in Q1 FY26.

Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 1.3% as against 1.6% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 0.2% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 0.3% as on 30 June 2025

Total deposits increased by 14.3% YoY to Rs 315,373 crore in June 2026 quarter. Advances jumped by 18.3% to Rs 285,118 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 241,024 crore in Q1 FY26.

CRAR declined to 15.1% as on 30 June 2026 from 16.2% as on 30 June 2025. The CET I Ratio remained unchanged at 14.0%.

Vinay M. Tonse, managing director & CEO, Yes Bank, said: "We delivered higher core earnings even as gains from Security Receipts and treasury fell sharply - clear evidence that the underlying franchise is strengthening.

Margins held steady at 2.7%, cost-to-income improved further, and asset quality strengthened as slippage eased.

We also earned meaningful external validation this quarter rating upgrades from Moody's, CARE and ICRA, and our inaugural international rating from S&P Global. Growth was broad-based, including sustained momentum in Retail disbursements."

Yes Bank is one of the leading new generation private sector banks in India. The bank offers a wide range of banking services such as corporate & institutional banking, retail banking, msme, transaction banking and treasury. The bank has over 1300 branches, 200+ business correspondent banking outlets (BCBOs) and more than 1350 ATMs (including CRMs and BNAs) spanning across 300 districts of India.

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