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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 32.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 32.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 5.92% to Rs 8054.49 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 32.54% to Rs 1071.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 808.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.92% to Rs 8054.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7604.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income8054.497604.62 6 OPM %58.4759.11 -PBDT1311.051084.68 21 PBT1311.051084.68 21 NP1071.80808.65 33

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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