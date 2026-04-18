Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 45.35% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 0.51% to Rs 7662.27 croreNet profit of Yes Bank rose 45.35% to Rs 1082.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 744.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.51% to Rs 7662.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7623.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.54% to Rs 3511.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2446.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 2.30% to Rs 30208.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30918.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income7662.277623.20 1 30208.4530918.81 -2 OPM %60.8659.59 -59.6261.66 - PBDT1449.491005.72 44 4643.423223.94 44 PBT1449.491005.72 44 4643.423223.94 44 NP1082.19744.53 45 3511.712446.49 44
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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST