Yes Bank flags unauthorized forex transactions from Latin American Country

Yes Bank said that its multi-currency prepaid forex card, which was issued in partnership with BookMyForex, has observed an unusual increase in transaction decline by the bank's fraud monitoring system.

These unauthorised transactions were attempted on specific BIN numbers only, the bank added.

The private sector lender further informed that the aforementioned transactions were carried out on 15 merchants that are based out of Latin American Country, in the early hours on 24 February 2026, between 3:30 AM and 8:30 AM (IST).

The specific country does not mandate two factor authentication for e-commerce transactions. As a security measure, the bank has subsequently restricted e-commerce transactions from the specific Latin American Country.

The internal investigation by the Bank has revealed that during the incident period transactions approximately equivalent of $0.28 million have been approved on behalf of 5000 customers.

Due to the Banks monitoring and control mechanisms, 688 unauthorised transaction attempts were declined, which led to safeguarding of approximately equivalent to $0.1 million.

The bank is working with Card Network to raise chargeback to ensure that the impacted customers do not face any financial loss, Yes Bank said in a statement.

As per media reports, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has summoned senior officials of Yes Bank after the recent data breach involving the bank's co-branded multi-currency forex card.

The RBI has sought a detailed explanation from Yes Bank on how sensitive card data was stored and protected, whether encryption and mandated cybersecurity protocols were followed, and why existing safeguards failed to prevent the breach, media report said.

The central bank is reportedly also examining the timeline of detection and reporting, the extent of customer impact, the steps taken to block compromised cards and limit losses, as well as the bank's oversight of third-party service providers.

According to media reports, the regulator has additionally asked for clarity on internal accountability and the corrective measures being implemented to prevent a recurrence.

Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to Retail, MSME, and Corporate clients. The bank operates its brokerage business through Yes Securities, a subsidiary of the bank. The bank has a pan-India presence including an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, and a representative office in Abu Dhabi.

The bank had reported 55.4% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 952 crore on a 9.7% increase in total income to Rs 4,098 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip advanced 1.40% to end at Rs 21.03 on the BSE today.

On the BSE, 89.07 lakh shares of the bank had changed hands at the counter as compared with the average trading volume of 18.70 lakh shares recorded in the past two weeks.

In December 2025, NSE Indices had announced a rebalancing of the Nifty Bank index. The the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) had decided to include Yes Bank into the Nifty Bank index.

The Committee had stated that this rebalancing would take place in four monthly tranches, with the execution happening on the last trading of December 2025, January 2026, February 2026 and March 2026.

Following this rebalancing, the stock of Yes Bank has reportedly recorded significant index-related inflows.

According to media reports, Yes Bank is set to receive about $140 million in cumulative inflows, spread across the four tranches. Of this, around $26 million is estimated to flow in during todays February tranche, following inflows of $91 million in December and $13 million in January. The balance inflows would occur at the end of March.

