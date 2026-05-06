Yes Bank Ltd spurts 5.08%, gains for third straight session

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.52, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.79% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% drop in NIFTY and a 0.1% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.52, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Yes Bank Ltd has risen around 18.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54547.05, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2127.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1079.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21.69, up 5.24% on the day. Yes Bank Ltd is up 17.79% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% drop in NIFTY and a 0.1% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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