Thursday, September 03, 2026 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchBreakout StocksWelspun Corp ShareNifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareSBI PO Prelims Result 2026Lumino Industries ShareIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank receives ESG score of 74

Yes Bank receives ESG score of 74

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Yes Bank announced that ESG Rating Provider (ERP), Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics has assigned Yes Bank an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Rating of Crisil ESG 74' (ESG Rating for FY 2024-25 was Crisil ESG 68') and a Core ESG Rating of Crisil Core ESG 78' (Core ESG Rating for FY 2024-25 was Crisil Core ESG 74'), based on the Bank's FY 2025-26 disclosures and other publicly available data.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Purple Style Labs IPO ends with 1.29 times subscription

Purple Style Labs IPO ends with 1.29 times subscription

Welspun Corp gains as foreign brokerage initiates Buy call

Welspun Corp gains as foreign brokerage initiates Buy call

Lumino Industries shines on market debut

Lumino Industries shines on market debut

RPG Life Sciences rises on deal to acquire API business of Raghava Life Sciences

RPG Life Sciences rises on deal to acquire API business of Raghava Life Sciences

PowerGrid wins bid for Barmer-II inter-state transmission project

PowerGrid wins bid for Barmer-II inter-state transmission project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 10:16 AM IST