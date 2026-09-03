Yes Bank receives ESG score of 74
Yes Bank announced that ESG Rating Provider (ERP), Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics has assigned Yes Bank an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Rating of Crisil ESG 74' (ESG Rating for FY 2024-25 was Crisil ESG 68') and a Core ESG Rating of Crisil Core ESG 78' (Core ESG Rating for FY 2024-25 was Crisil Core ESG 74'), based on the Bank's FY 2025-26 disclosures and other publicly available data.
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 10:16 AM IST