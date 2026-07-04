Yes Bank reports 18% YoY rise in Q1FY27 loans; deposits up 14%
Yes Bank reported an 18.4% year-on-year increase in loans and advances to Rs 2,85,315 crore as of 30 June 2026.
Deposits grew 14.3% year-on-year to Rs 3,15,397 crore as of 30 June 2026. CASA deposits increased 14.3% to Rs 1,03,258 crore, while the CASA ratio stood at 32.7%, compared with 32.8% as of 30 June 2025.
The bank's credit-to-deposit ratio improved to 90.5% as of 30 June 2026, from 87.4% as of 30 June 2025, while its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 138.5%, compared with 135.8% as of 30 June 2025.
Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to Retail, MSME, and Corporate clients. The bank operates its brokerage business through Yes Securities, a subsidiary of the bank. The bank has a pan-India presence including an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, and a representative office in Abu Dhabi.
Yes Bank reported 44.75% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,068.42 crore on 0.27% increase in total income to Rs 9,381.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.58% to settle at Rs 24.39 on Friday, 3 July 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement Comes into Force, Strengthening Investment Protection and Economic Partnership
India-Mali Launch Inaugural Export Promotion Forum to Boost Bilateral Trade and Unlock New Investment Opportunities
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 4:04 PM IST