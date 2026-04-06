Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.72 lakh crore in Q4 FY26; deposits up 12% YoY

Yes Bank reported a 10.7% YoY growth in loans and advances to Rs 2,72,454 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 2,46,188 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Deposits of the bank stood at Rs 3,18,970 crore during the period under review, up 12.1% YoY and 9% QoQ.

CASA deposits rose 14.9% YoY to Rs 1,11,960 crore, with the CASA ratio improving to 35.1% as of 31 March 2026 from 34.3% a year ago.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 85.4% as of 31 March 2026, compared with 86.5% in the year-ago period. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 119% as of 31 March 2026.

Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to retail, MSME, and corporate clients.

The bank had reported a 55.4% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 952 crore on a 9.7% increase in total income to Rs 4,098 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Yes Bank shed 0.50% to Rs 17.76 on the BSE.