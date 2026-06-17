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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank surges for fourth consecutive session; up over 16% in last six months

Yes Bank surges for fourth consecutive session; up over 16% in last six months

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Yes Bank jumped 5.11% to Rs 25.11 as the scrip extended its rising streak for fourth day in a row.

On Monday (15 June 2026), Northern Arc Capital announced that it has entered a MoU with Yes Bank to leverage its network of 368 originator partners (financial institutions) to facilitate substantial credit deployment for Yes Bank through its placements business.

Following this announcement, shares of Yes Bank have witnessed significant buying demand.

The stock has added 13% in four sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 22.22 recorded on 11 June 2026.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 71.769. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

 

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On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 23.31, 22.92 and 20.83, respectively.

In the last six months, the stock has risen by 16.47% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE Bankex have lost 8.76% and 1.61%, respectively.

Yes Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to Retail, MSME, and Corporate clients. The bank operates its brokerage business through Yes Securities, a subsidiary of the bank. The bank has a pan-India presence including an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, and a representative office in Abu Dhabi.

The bank had reported 44.75% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,068.42 crore on 0.27% increase in total income to Rs 9,381.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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