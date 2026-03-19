YOGI bags order worth Rs 26 crore

YOGI announced that it has secured purchase orders worth Rs 26.28 crore from Companion Vinimay Trading for supplying one complete set per order of various industrial components.

The orders cover Structure Assembly, Head Assembly, Rotary Table & Electrical Accessories, Tool Changer, Additional Axis, and related accessories and are to be executed within approximately 15 days.

YOGI is a leading real estate developer. The company has revised its main business objective from providing advisory and consultancy services to undertaking real estate development.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 1200% to Rs 1.87 crore on a 22503.8% zoom in total income to Rs 58.77 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of YOGI rose 1.23% to close at Rs 164 on the BSE.

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