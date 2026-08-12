Yogi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 48.62 crore

Net loss of Yogi reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 48.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48.6290.292.638.52-1.998.07-2.058.06-1.676.32

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