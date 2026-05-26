Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 25.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.78% to Rs 133.10 crore

Net profit of Yuken India declined 25.89% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 133.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.23% to Rs 14.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 462.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 457.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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