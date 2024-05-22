Business Standard
Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 26.53 crore
Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 26.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3525.00% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18250.00% to Rs 73.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.530 0 73.400.40 18250 OPM %1.470 -2.64-32.50 - PBDT0.39-0.04 LP 1.980.06 3200 PBT0.39-0.04 LP 1.980.06 3200 NP0.29-0.04 LP 1.450.04 3525
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

