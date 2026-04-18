Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.58% to Rs 6.07 crore

Net profit of Yuranus Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.58% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.67% to Rs 10.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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