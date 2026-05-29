Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit declines 40.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.85% to Rs 12.18 crore

Net profit of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products declined 40.94% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.61% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.27% to Rs 38.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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