Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 125.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 68.13% to Rs 58.83 croreNet profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 125.18% to Rs 19.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.13% to Rs 58.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.87% to Rs 35.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.03% to Rs 155.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales58.8334.99 68 155.7994.40 65 OPM %32.8936.78 -27.6029.47 - PBDT21.7612.87 69 46.7228.12 66 PBT20.6312.73 62 44.7127.46 63 NP19.148.50 125 35.8619.61 83
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST