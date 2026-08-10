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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle enters into amendment agreement with APAC Financial Services

Zaggle enters into amendment agreement with APAC Financial Services

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into an amendment agreement with APAC Financial Services.

The amendment agreement was executed on 7 August 2026, further to the original agreement dated 29 June 2026.

Under the amended agreement, Zaggle will provide its Zaggle Employee Tax Benefits solution to APAC Financial Services, in addition to the Zaggle Zoyer Platform and Employee Expense Management services already being provided under the existing agreement.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is a leading spend management company with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment and is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through partnerships with leading banks. It also offers a diversified portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software. The company's consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

 

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 0.02% to close at Rs 206.20 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 8:04 AM IST