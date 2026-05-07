Zaggle gains after bagging 3-year deal from The Supreme Industries

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 1.1% to Rs 258 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with The Supreme Industries to provide its Zaggle Propel reward platform for channel rewards and recognition.

According to a regulatory filing, the contract will be executed over a period of three years. The agreement has been awarded by a domestic entity and is in the nature of a service contract. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. It also stated that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business customer segment. The companys standalone net profit surged 77.7% to Rs 35.97 crore on a 47.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 497.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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