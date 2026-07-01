Zaggle Prepaid gains on partnering with HPCL for Drive Track Plus fleet programme

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services added 1.88% to Rs 210.85 after it has entered into a five-year agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for its flagship Drive Track Plus fleet programme.

Under the partnership, Zaggle will provide HPCL-funded loyalty reward points on the purchase of petroleum products to its corporate, fleet and retail customers by integrating its platform with HPCL's Drive Track Plus fleet card programme.

The company said the commercial consideration under the agreement will depend on the number of users onboarded by Zaggle and the fuel spends by its customers through the Drive Track Plus programme. As a result, the contract value cannot be ascertained at this stage.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is a leading spend management company with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment and is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through partnerships with leading banks. It also offers a diversified portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software. The company's consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, production of hydrocarbons as well as providing services for management of E&P Blocks. The companys standalone net profit jumped 46.09% to Rs 4,901.50 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,354.98 crore in Q4 FY25. The company's total income (excluding excise duty) rose 4.97% YoY to Rs 1,15,782.23 crore during the March 2026 quarter. The counter slipped 0.81% to Rs 391.35 on the BSE.

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