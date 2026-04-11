Zaggle Prepaid Ocean bags 2-year deal from Generali Central Insurance

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Generali Central Insurance Company (formerly known as Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited) to provide its Zaggle Zoyer platform.

According to a regulatory filing, Zaggle will deploy the Zaggle Zoyer platform for Generali Central Insurance Company. The contract will be executed over a period of two years.

The company clarified that the agreement has been awarded by a domestic entity and is in the nature of a service agreement. It also stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. Further, the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business customer segment.

The companys standalone net profit surged 77.7% to Rs 35.97 crore on a 47.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 497.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shed 0.18% to end at Rs 251.35 on 10 April 2026.