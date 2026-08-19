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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Blackbuck Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2026.

Blackbuck Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2026.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd spiked 11.25% to Rs 184.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Blackbuck Ltd soared 6.09% to Rs 624.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50144 shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 5.75% to Rs 24.64. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd advanced 5.18% to Rs 1477. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd rose 4.25% to Rs 128.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 12:06 PM IST