Zaggle Prepaid rises after signing 5-year agreement with APAC Financial Services

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) gained 4.38% to Rs 207.35 after the company announced that it has entered into a five-year agreement with APAC Financial Services.

Under the agreement, Zaggle will provide its Zoyer platform along with Zaggle Save, the company's employee expense management and benefits solution, to APAC Financial Services.

The agreement is domestic in nature and will remain in force for a period of five years. The company said the contract value cannot be ascertained at this stage, as the SaaS/software fee will depend on the number of active users on the platform, while the program fee will be linked to the actual spending by users over the contract period. It added that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in APAC Financial Services. The agreement does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is a leading spend management company with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment and is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through partnerships with leading banks. It also offers a diversified portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software. The company's consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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