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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid rises after signing 5-year agreement with PNB

Zaggle Prepaid rises after signing 5-year agreement with PNB

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) gained 2.73% to Rs 218.35 after the company announced that it has entered into a five-year agreement with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to launch a co-branded retail credit card.

Under the agreement, Zaggle will leverage its existing corporate customer base to drive customer acquisition, marketing and promotion of the co-branded retail credit card, with the aim of expanding its reach.

The agreement is domestic in nature and will remain in force for a period of five years. The company said that neither its promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in Punjab National Bank. The agreement does not constitute a related-party transaction.

 

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is a leading spend management company with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment and is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in India through partnerships with leading banks. It also offers a diversified portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, including tax and payroll software.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 30.42% to Rs 40.60 crore on a 49.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 671.91 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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