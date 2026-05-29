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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zeal Aqua standalone net profit declines 62.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit declines 62.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales rise 33.42% to Rs 136.86 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua declined 62.36% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.42% to Rs 136.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.40% to Rs 10.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 511.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales136.86102.58 33 511.32511.32 0 OPM %1.1510.19 -6.446.45 - PBDT3.916.88 -43 20.3620.42 0 PBT2.595.42 -52 14.8914.95 0 NP2.045.42 -62 10.0610.10 0

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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