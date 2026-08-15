Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 39.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.84% to Rs 150.92 crore

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 39.61% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.84% to Rs 150.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.150.92123.874.535.324.603.663.062.392.151.54

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