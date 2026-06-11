Zee Ent gains after board clears plan to raise at least Rs 2,300 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises advanced 1.79% to Rs 104.89 after the company's board approved a proposal to raise minimum of Rs 2,300 crore to support strategic and business initiatives.

In an exchange filing on 10 June 2026, the company said its board approved raising capital in one or more tranches. The funds will be used to finance the companys strategic and business plans.

The board also decided to further deliberate on the available fundraising options before finalizing the structure and mode of capital raising.

The company did not disclose additional details regarding the timing, instruments or specific fundraising route to be adopted.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a content and technology company with a presence in more than 190 countries and a global reach of over 1.4 billion people. The company operates across television, digital platforms, movies, music and live entertainment, offering content in multiple languages. Through its portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, Zee serves audiences in India and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year. Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter.

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