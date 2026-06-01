Zee Entertainment climbs after securing FIFA rights through 2034

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) gained 4.07% to Rs 96.89 after securing exclusive rights to broadcast 39 FIFA events in India through 2034, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

Under the agreement, Zee will showcase key FIFA tournaments and related documentary content for eight consecutive years, from 2026 to 2034. The company said the partnership strengthens its presence in the sports broadcasting ecosystem and supports its strategy of building a diversified sports portfolio.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off on 11 June 2026 and will be broadcast across Zee's newly launched Unite8 Sports channels and its digital platform Zee5. The company recently launched four dedicated sports channels - Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

Apart from the men's FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030, Zee has also secured rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, FIFA Men's U-17 World Cups, FIFA Women's U-17 World Cups, FIFA U-20 tournaments, FIFA Futsal World Cups and FIFA Intercontinental Cup events through 2034.

Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment, said the company sees significant long-term potential in football and believes the partnership will help unlock the sport's value in India while strengthening growth and profitability.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said India is a strategically important market for FIFA, driven by its young and passionate audience. He added that Zee's extensive television and digital distribution network would help expand football's reach across the country.

Zee said the partnership is expected to support subscriber growth across its television and digital platforms, strengthen advertiser engagement and help build a scalable sports business.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a content and technology company with a presence in more than 190 countries and a global reach of over 1.4 billion people. The company operates across television, digital platforms, movies, music and live entertainment, offering content in multiple languages. Through its portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, Zee serves audiences in India and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year. Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter.

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