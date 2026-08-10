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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 48.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 1907.30 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 48.30% to Rs 74.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 1907.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1824.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1907.301824.80 5 OPM %5.2213.09 -PBDT117.60256.30 -54 PBT74.10197.20 -62 NP74.30143.70 -48

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST