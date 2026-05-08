Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.86, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% slide in NIFTY and a 4.56% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.86, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 21.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1472.2, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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