Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.34%, rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.36, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.77% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% fall in NIFTY and a 5.78% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.36, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 14.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1344.75, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

