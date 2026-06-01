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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 3.64%, up for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 3.64%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 96.5, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.58% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% slide in NIFTY and a 16.45% slide in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 96.5, up 3.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23515.85. The Sensex is at 74689.48, down 0.12%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 6.25% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1408.3, up 1.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 474.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 213.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 69.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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