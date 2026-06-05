Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 6.15%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 110.84, up 6.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% drop in NIFTY and a 12.42% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 110.84, up 6.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 23373.6. The Sensex is at 74232.49, down 0.17%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has risen around 17.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1451.9, up 2.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1508.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 291.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 77.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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