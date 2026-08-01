Zee Entertainment shareholders approve Rs 3,143.5 crore promoter fund infusion, ESOP plan

Promoter stake to rise to 23.79%; company to issue warrants at Rs 126 each and roll out 'Truly Yours' ESOP for employees.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) said its shareholders have approved the company's proposed fund-raising and employee stock option (ESOP) resolutions at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 31 July 2026.

The approval clears the way for the company to issue 24,94,85,563 fully convertible warrants to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis at Rs 126 per warrant. The transaction will result in a promoter investment of Rs 3,143.5 crore and increase the promoter shareholding in the company to 23.79%.

The company said the capital infusion will strengthen its financial position and support investments in new growth initiatives while enhancing capabilities across its existing businesses.

Shareholders also approved the implementation of the 'Truly Yours' Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP). Under the scheme, Zee will grant 3,74,22,835 stock options to eligible employees of the company and its subsidiaries in one or more tranches.

According to the company, the ESOP plan is aimed at aligning employees' interests with long-term shareholder value and enabling them to participate in the company's future growth.

Chairman R. Gopalan said the shareholder approval reflects confidence in the company's management and strategic direction. He added that the promoter fund infusion and ESOP framework would strengthen Zee's financial foundation, enhance leadership continuity and support long-term value creation.

The company said the board had earlier evaluated various strategic alternatives to strengthen its balance sheet and ensure long-term leadership continuity before approving the preferential issue and increase in promoter shareholding. It added that the fresh capital would help pursue growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a content and technology company with a presence in more than 190 countries and a global reach of over 1.4 billion people. The company operates across television, digital platforms, movies, music and live entertainment, offering content in multiple languages. Through its portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, Zee serves audiences in India and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year. Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares rose 1.76% to settle at Rs 114.18 on Friday, 31 July 2026.

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