Zee Entertainment spurts after SAT grants interim relief in SEBI case

Zee Entertainment Enterprises surged 5.34% to Rs 101.92 after media reports said the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) granted interim relief to the company in its dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

According to media reports, SAT allowed Zee Entertainment to proceed with its proposed Rs 3,143 crore preferential warrant issue to the promoter group despite SEBI's order restricting the company from accessing the securities market. The tribunal also allowed the company to use its mutual fund units for dividend distribution, subject to Zee depositing the penalty imposed by SEBI.

The fundraise assumes significance as ZEEL shareholders had approved a Rs 3,143.5 crore promoter fund infusion through the preferential issue of 24,94,85,563 fully convertible warrants at Rs 126 apiece. The proposal received 76.64% shareholder support at an extraordinary general meeting held on 31 July 2026 and is expected to increase promoter shareholding to 23.79%.

The relief comes after SEBI, on 31 July 2026, barred Zee Entertainment from accessing the securities market for two months and imposed a one-year market-access restriction on Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra. SEBI also imposed penalties on the company and the two individuals.

The regulatory action relates to title documents of a Hyderabad property owned by Zee Entertainment. SEBI alleged that the property documents were provided as security for loans taken by private entities linked to the promoters without the required corporate approvals and disclosures. Zee Entertainment has disputed the allegations.

Zee had approached SAT seeking permission to complete the preferential warrant issue, arguing that shareholders had approved the fundraise and that the transaction had received in-principle approval from the stock exchanges. The proposed warrants are to be issued to Sunbright Mauritius Investments, a promoter-group entity.

The fundraise had become a key point of contention as SEBI argued that allowing the issue during the market-access restriction could dilute the effect of its order. The regulator also opposed Goenka's indirect participation through the Mauritius-based promoter entity, given his own market-access restriction.

SAT's order provides interim relief and does not resolve the underlying SEBI proceedings. The tribunal had reserved its decision on the interim applications on 12 August after hearing arguments from both sides.

The stock exchanges have sought clarification from Zee Entertainment regarding the media report on SAT's conditional relief. The company's response is awaited.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is a content and technology company with a presence in more than 190 countries and a global reach of over 1.4 billion people. The company operates across television, digital platforms, movies, music and live entertainment, offering content in multiple languages.

On a consolidated basis, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' net profit declined 48.30% to Rs 74.30 crore while net sales rose 4.52% to Rs 1907.30 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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