Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 157.78 crore

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 26.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 157.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 119.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 759.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 621.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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